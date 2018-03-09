At least 9 killed in suicide attack in Afghan capital - UPDATED

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ The number of victims in explosion in the capital of Afghanistan reached 9 people, another 18 were injured.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, deputy press secretary for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan Nasrat Rahimi said.

According to him, among the dead there is one serviceman, others are civilians.

Responsibility for the attack was taken by terrorist IS (Islamic State) Group.

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ The car exploded near a mosque in the Mossalla-Mazari district of Afghanistan capital, Kabul.

Report informs referring to the Sputnik.

The suicide bomber activated the explosive device in a car located near mosque.

According to preliminary information, five people were killed, twenty two injured.

None of the terrorist groups took responsibility for the attack yet.