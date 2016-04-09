At least 8 killed as bus collides with 2 trucks in China

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Chinese media showing wreckage of a sleeper bus and two trucks that reportedly collided on China’s major Shenyang-Haikou expressway. There are at least eight victims.

Report informs citing Russian RIA Novosti, the accident happened on China’s Shenyang-Haikou Expressway in the city of Jiaozhou in the Shandong Province, which is located in the northeastern part of the country, according to a witness who uploaded photos to the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo.

The trucks involved in the incident were reportedly transporting tiles.

Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that 8 people were killed and 17 injured.

The accident occurred around 9 am local time and the expressway has been partially closed, with only one lane remaining open.