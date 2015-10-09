Six injured in Washington state dam explosion

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least 6 injured in Washington state dam explosion. Investigators are on scene at the Priest Rapids Dam in Grant County, Washington, after an explosion happened Thursday afternoon, Report informs referring to ITAR TASS.

Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff's Office told KREM at least five employees were injured in the explosion, but the severity of the injuries was unknown. Later, a six person was reported hurt.

KREM reported that authorities said the explosion was related to a malfunction at the dam, but the official cause is still under investigation.

Officials said the victims were transported to hospitals via an ambulance or an aircraft.

Priest Rapids Dam is located on the Columbia River about 24 miles south of Vantage, KREM explained.

Utility district spokesman Thomas Stredwick said the structure of the dam was stable and no one down the river was at risk.