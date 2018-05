Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Over 50 people were killed in Al-Shabab fighters attack Kenya military base in Somalia.

Report informs citing the Swedish SVT.

According to information, Al-Shabab tweeted death of dozens Kenyan servicemen.

Earlier this week, US and Kenyan troops conducted anti-terrorist operation in the region, controlled by Al-Shabab.

Al-Shabab positions shelled on January 27 morning.