At least 45 missing as torrential rain pounds India

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least 45 people are reported missing due to heavy rains in India's north, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

People went missing in the district of Lahaul and Spiti in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. 35 students of the Institute of Technology, Rourke city are also among the missing.

Red alert was declared in Punjab. Schools are closed in Jammu and Kashmir states and in most parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Seasonal rain monsoon continues from June to mid-September in India. According to official statistics that more than a thousand people have already become the victims of heavy rains this year in the country.