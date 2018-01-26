At least 41 dead in South Korea hospital blaze - VIDEO

© Foto: AP

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 41 people were killed in a blaze at a hospital in South Korea on Friday, January 26, with more than 70 injured and eight of those injured listed as being in critical condition.

Report informs referring to the Yonhap agency, video footage and pictures showed a helicopter flying above the building in Miryang, engulfed by heavy grey smoke and surrounded by multiple fire trucks.

The fire started at around 7.30am (6.30am Singapore time) at the rear of the emergency room on the first floor of Sejong Hospital and it was mostly extinguished after a few hours, Choi Man-woo, the head of Miryang city's fire station, told a televised media briefing.

Miryang is about 270km southeast of the capital, Seoul.

All the patients had been evacuated from the hospital and a nursing home in the same building, Choi added.

"The victims came both from the hospital and the nursing home. Some died on their way to another hospital."

Most of those who died were on the first and second floors of the hospital, he said.