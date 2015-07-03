 Top
    At least 4 die at strong earthquake in China's Xinjiang

    The magnitude-6.4 quake was centered in Pishan

    At least four people have been killed by a strong earthquake that shook the far western Chinese region of Xinjiang on Friday, Report informs, local state media says.

    The magnitude-6.4 quake was centered in Pishan, a county in a remote area of southern Xinjiang.

    It damaged homes and disrupted communications, China's official news agency Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

    The earthquake, which struck at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles), was followed by a series of aftershocks. 

