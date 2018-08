© Mohammed Mohammed/ Xinhua Globallookpress

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ / At least 39 people were killed, 51 injured in the North of Yemen by airstrike, there are many children among the victims, Report informs citing the German edition ZDF.

Information about the dead was published by the government of the Houthis.

The Red Cross states about dozens of victims, but does not specify their age.