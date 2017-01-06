 Top
    At least 33 inmates found dead in Brazil

    Special forces had been deployed and ordered restored at the jail

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 33 inmates have been killed in a riot at a prison in northern Brazil.

    Report informs referring to the TASS, special forces had been deployed and ordered restored at the jail, Roraima authorities said.

    The riot at the Monte Cristo prison in Boa Vista, in the state of Roraima, is the second major jail disturbance in the country this week.

    The riot at Anisio Jobim prison was sparked by a fight between rival drug gangs on Sunday afternoon, and was quelled on Monday morning.

