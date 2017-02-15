At least 32 UN personnel killed last year

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least 32 UN personnel were killed in deliberate attacks in 2016.

Report informs, the UN trade union statistics said.

According to information, in addition to the peacekeepers two employees of security, one civilian employee and one contractor were among the dead.

It is reported that for third year in a row Mali becomes a country where a large number of UN staff killed. In 2016, 23 UN staff members were killed in the line of duty in Mali.Over the past five years at least 240 UN personnel died as a result of deliberate attacks.