At least 30 people killed in helicopter attack on boat carrying Somali refugees

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ At least 30 people have been killed after a boat carrying Somali refugees was targeted in a helicopter attack off the coast of Yemen.

Report informs referring to BBC, UN refugee agency confirmed the factş

Women and children were among those killed when the vessel was hit from AH-64 Apache helicopter near the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

Among the dead were Somali refugees carrying ID documents issued by the UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency said.

Reuters informs referring to one of boat crew members of the boat, 80 survivors were rescued and taken to hospital.

It remains unclear who carried out the attack.