 Top
    Close photo mode

    At least 30 people killed in helicopter attack on boat carrying Somali refugees

    Women and children among victims

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ At least 30 people have been killed after a boat carrying Somali refugees was targeted in a helicopter attack off the coast of Yemen.

    Report informs referring to BBC, UN refugee agency confirmed the factş

    Women and children were among those killed when the vessel was hit from AH-64 Apache helicopter near the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

    Among the dead were Somali refugees carrying ID documents issued by the UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency said.

    Reuters informs referring to one of boat crew members of the boat, 80 survivors were rescued and taken to hospital.

    It remains unclear who carried out the attack.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi