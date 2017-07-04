At least 30 killed in floods and heavy rain in China

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Floods in a number of provinces in southern China claimed the lives of 33 people, 15 more are reported missing, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Heavy rains began in the southern provinces of China last weekend, the wildfire affected more than 9.5 million people.

The authorities evacuated hundreds of thousands of people from the affected areas in central and southern provinces including Hunan, Hubei, Anhui, Sichuan and Guizhou.

Total direct economic loss estimated at 2,65 bln USD. Over 19 thousand houses were destroyed, about 189 thousand more buildings were damaged. Flood affected more than 668.2 million hectares of agricultural land.

According to meteorologists, rains in several provinces, including Szechuan and Hunan, will continue until the end of the week.