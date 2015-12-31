At least 25 IS militants killed by airstrikes in Afghanistan

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 25 militants from the Islamic State (IS, or Daesh in Arabic) terrorist group have been killed, and 31 others wounded, in two airstrikes in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, Report informs referring to the Russian media, the country's Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

The precision airstrikes were carried out during the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

One of the Daesh commanders in Afghanistan, Sayed Amarati, is believed to have been killed by the latest airstrikes, according to the statement. Several units of both heavy and light weapons belonging to the militants have also been destroyed.

The Nangarhar has recently become a hot spot of Daesh activity in Afghanistan.



