At least 24 killed in bus crash in northern Afghanistan

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 24 people were killed when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine after a head-on collision with a truck in northern Afghanistan, officials said today, in the latest deadly road accident. Women and children were among those killed in the accident today on a major highway in Samangan province, Report informs referring to the France Press.

“The crash happened when the bus carrying more than 50 passengers was travelling from Kabul to Mazar-i-Sharif,” said Sarajuddin Fitrat, the governor of Hazrat Sultan district where the accident occurred. “Twenty four people were killed and 17 others were injured.”

The defence ministry in Kabul gave a much higher death toll of 43. The injured were rushed to hospital while police and a rescue team retrieved the bodies. Afghanistan has some of the world’s most dangerous roads and deadly accidents are common.