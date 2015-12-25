 Top
    Close photo mode

    At least 24 killed in bus crash in northern Afghanistan

    The injured were rushed to hospital while police and a rescue team retrieved the bodies

    Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 24 people were killed when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine after a head-on collision with a truck in northern Afghanistan, officials said today, in the latest deadly road accident. Women and children were among those killed in the accident today on a major highway in Samangan province, Report informs referring to the France Press.

    “The crash happened when the bus carrying more than 50 passengers was travelling from Kabul to Mazar-i-Sharif,” said Sarajuddin Fitrat, the governor of Hazrat Sultan district where the accident occurred. “Twenty four people were killed and 17 others were injured.”

    The defence ministry in Kabul gave a much higher death toll of 43. The injured were rushed to hospital while police and a rescue team retrieved the bodies. Afghanistan has some of the world’s most dangerous roads and deadly accidents are common.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi