Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 24 were killed, dozens injured in a blast in Mosul, Iraq today.

Report informs, TASS quotes Shafaq News.

According to the reports, mined vehicle blew up in Al-Qadisiyah, in the east of the city.

According to the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), in November, over 2 800 Iraqis were killed, more than 13 800 injured in the country as a result of attacks, violence and armed conflict.