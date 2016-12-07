At least 20 reported dead after quake rocks Indonesia

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale hit Indonesia's Aceh province Wednesday, killing at least 20 people, injuring at least one person and causing more than a dozen buildings to collapse.

Report informs referring to the Xinhua, the quake struck at 5.03 am (1003 GMT Tuesday) with the epicentre 18 kilometres north-east of Pidie Jaya district, at a depth of 10 kilometres, the national geophysics agency said.

There was no tsunami warning.