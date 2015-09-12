 Top
    At least 20 killed, 80 injured in blast in Central India

    The blast took place at about 8:30 am local time (3:00 GMT) in Petlawad town

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion in a restaurant in the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh killed at least 20 and injured about 80 people on Saturday, local media reported.

    The cause of the explosion is under investigation, the news outlet said. According to the preliminary reports, the incident might have been a result of a gas cylinder explosion.

    A rescue operation was launched to recover injured from under the debris of the building, the network said.

