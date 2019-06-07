At least 18 people killed due to dust storm in India

At least 18 people were killed and at least 20 others were injured due to dust storm which struck the Western part of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, regional emergency services reported .

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that, according to the information, most deaths were caused by lightning and falling trees because of abnormally strong winds. Due to the bad weather, some of the houses in these areas have been destroyed, and restoration work is currently underway.

Meanwhile, according to the Meteorological Department of India, powerful dust storms accompanied by lightning will continue in Uttar Pradesh for at least another three days.