 Top
    Close photo mode

    At least 15 people killed in Nigeria market explosion

    Suspected Boko Haram terrorists carried out the attack in the northeast town of Biu

    Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 15 people were killed, another 47 were injured in Nigeria after detonating explosives at a market.

    Report informs citing the dailystar.co.uk, three young girls were used and one was arrested after her device failed to detonate, local media reports.

    They struck as aid workers were handing out food to those affected by the group's armed rebellion agaisnt the government.

    A government official confirmed there are 15 fatalities and 53 injuries.

    Suspected Boko Haram terrorists carried out the attack in the northeast town of Biu.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi