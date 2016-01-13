At least 15 dead in southwest Pakistan blast

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 15 people have been killed in a blast targeting police outside a polio vaccination centre in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday, according to police.

“There are 15 dead, including 12 police, one paramilitary, and two civilians,” Report informs citing foreign media, a local police official told Samaa TV, adding that at least 10 people had been wounded, nine of whom were police and one a civilian.