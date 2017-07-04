At least 13 people killed in shootout in Pakistan

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ. At least 13 people were killed, more than 20 injured in the shootout of two armed groups in Pakistan, Report informs citing the TV channel Geo TV.

According to the television channel, the incident occurred in the city of Shikarpur, Sindh province, next to the police station. Two women and an eight-year-old girl were among those killed.

It was reported that victims were taken to the hospital.

The reason for the shooting of the two groups was a land conflict.