At least 125 people killed in Yemen's capital over two days

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ A new aggravation of the conflict in Yemen between government forces, representatives of the Saudi coalition and the Houthis led to the death of at least 125 people in Sanaa in last two days.

Report informs citing the Interfax, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported.

It was noted that still almost 240 people were injured.

Aviation of the Saudi coalition continues to attack the positions of the Houthis in the capital of Yemen after the former President Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed there the day before.

The International Committee of the Red Cross provides medical treatment for wounded people to three hospitals in Sana'a and also tries to arrange fuel supplies for the generators on which the hospitals operate.

At the moment, there are about 200 employees of the Red Cross in Sanaa.