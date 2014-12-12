​Assistant UN Secretary-General for Human Rights arrives in Ukraine

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Assistant UN Secretary-General for Human Rights Ivan Simonovic has arrived in Ukraine on five-day visit. Report informs citing the press service of the United Nations, during his visit, he is to present the eighth monthly report of the Commission on monitoring the human rights situation in the country. He also is going to visit the eastern regions of Ukraine.

Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights also plans to hold a series of meetings with representatives of the Ukrainian government and civil society.

On December 15 at a press conference in Kiev, Ivan Simonovic is to present the eighth monthly report of the Commission on monitoring the human rights situation in Ukraine.