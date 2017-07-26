 Top
    Close photo mode

    Assistant to White House Press Secretary dismisses

    It was earlier reported that Short had written a resignation letter© Associated Press

    Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Assistant to former head of the White House Press Service Shawn Spicer, Michael Short has been dismissed. 

    Report informs, the press release reads.

    "Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has accepted Short's resignation. We are grateful to Michael for his service and wish him success in his future beginnings," statement says.

    It was earlier reported that Short had written a resignation letter.

    Press Secretary of the White House Shawn Spicer resigned on July 21. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi