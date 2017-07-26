Assistant to White House Press Secretary dismisses

© Associated Press

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Assistant to former head of the White House Press Service Shawn Spicer, Michael Short has been dismissed.

Report informs, the press release reads.

"Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has accepted Short's resignation. We are grateful to Michael for his service and wish him success in his future beginnings," statement says.

It was earlier reported that Short had written a resignation letter.

Press Secretary of the White House Shawn Spicer resigned on July 21.