Assassination attempt on Spanish PM foiled

8 November, 2018 15:38

https://report.az/storage/news/e73f51f06722b759c1c8c11262d7d26a/b9bba57e-4399-4c92-8467-b821ea05270f_292.jpg Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Assassination attempt on Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been foiled. Report informs citing Hurriyet that the due information was provided by Spanish police.