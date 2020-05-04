​Assange's extradition delayed until September

© Getty Images https://report.az/storage/news/b2c27708087b0cf0d317ba11e09ab1b8/3b8d4bfa-6c21-40ef-8799-a22b79dfb889_292.jpg

A court in London has postponed a hearing on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US from May to September, Report says.

The Australian's next hearing had been due on May 18. Still, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser last week agreed to delay it over concerns that Assange and lawyers would not be able to attend in person.

A new hearing may take place in another court outside of London.

Judge Baraitser said there would be a call overhearing on June 1 if the Australian was well enough. During this time, Assange will stay in the high-security Belmarsh prison in East London.

Notably, Assange was dragged from the Ecuador embassy in London last year after a seven-year stand-off. He says he could spend decades in prison if convicted, and calls the case against him political and a threat to free speech. The United States says he put the lives of informants in danger by publishing secrets.