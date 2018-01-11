Assange’s bid for diplomatic status rejected by Britain

© Peter Nicholls/ Reuters

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The British Foreign Office has turned down a request from the Ecuadorian government to grant the WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, diplomatic status.

Report informs referring to the Guardian.

The development comes amid reports that Assange – who has been holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy for more than five years - has recently become a citizen of the South American state.

If awarded the status of a diplomat, it is thought, Assange could obtain certain rights to legal immunity and might be able to leave the embassy in Ecuador, and eventually the UK, without being arrested for breaching his former bail conditions.