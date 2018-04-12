Assad: Western threats aimed at Damascus will destabilize situation

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ This will destabilize the situation in the region and throughout the world

Report informs citing the CNNTurk, Syrian President Bashar Assad said commenting on alleged attack by the US, Britain and France at the joint press conference with top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ali Akbar Velayati.

Western countries "are trying to change the course of events in Syria after witnessing its army’s achievements in the fight against terrorists," Syrian President said.

During the meeting, Assad warned that "Western threats aimed at Damascus will destabilize the situation in the region and throughout the world."

He noted that "some Western politicians’ statements about a possible military attack on Syria are based on facts fabricated by their accomplices."

Notably, on April 8, the chemical weapons were used in Duma region of Eastern Ghouta province, which is under control of the armed opposition forces. According to the preliminary data, as a result of this chemical attack 75 persons were killed and more than 1,000 persons got poisoned. It was informed that most casualties were infants and juvenile children.

Western countries led by the USA stated that this crime was committed by Bashar al-Assad regime. Donald Tramp said that the air strike would not remain unanswered.