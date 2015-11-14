Assad: Terror experienced by parisians has gone on in Syria for five years

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Condemning Friday's Paris terror attacks and sending his condolences to the French people, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad noted that the attacks were reminiscent of the daily terror and turmoil faced by the Syrian people over the past five years through the country's violent civil conflict.

"The savage terror France suffered from yesterday is what the Syrian people have been enduring for over five years," Report informs referring to the Russian media, Assad said, cited by French radio station Europe1.

On Saturday, the Syrian president received a delegation of French parliamentarians, intellectuals, and media figures, headed by Les Republicans National Assembly MP Thierry Mariani, SANA reported.

Speaking with his guests, Assad noted that "terrorism is one field in the world and terrorist organizations do not recognize borders." As a result, "the terrorist attacks which France was subjected to on Friday cannot be separated from the attacks which took place in Beirut [on Thursday] and from those which Syria has faced over the past five years."