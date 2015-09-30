​Assad asked Russia for military help

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Syrian President Bashar Assad turned to Russia for military assistance, Report informs citing the Russian media.

"The President of the Syrian Arab Republic appealed to the leadership of our country with a request for military assistance. Thus, we can say we have to fight against terrorism, thus it is necessary to unite efforts, but you must abide by international law", the head of Kremlin administration Sergei Ivanov stated.

Today the Federation Council unanimously supported the use of the Russian Armed Forces abroad. The Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Federation Council himself.