Ashraf Ghani: 9 Afghan provinces released from ISIS militants

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Nine Afghan provinces have been released from militants of the iSIS terrorist organization.

Report informs, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani said speaking at the opening ceremony of the 7th Ministerial Conference "Security and Economic Connectivity towards a Strengthened Heart of Asia Region" within the framework of the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process in Baku.

He noted that efforts in this direction should be increased. It shows that Taliban has no future, it will be defeated", Ghani said.

Afghan President added that the country is implementing all the UN documents on combating terrorism.