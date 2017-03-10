 Top
    Arnold Schwarzenegger considering US Senate bid

    Daniel Ketchell: Schwarzenegger tries to force Washington for redistricting reform

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger may get back into politics to run for Senate. Report informs referring to Politico, the actor’s spokesman Daniel Ketchell told. 

    “We are keeping all of our options open as far as how we can accomplish that”, Ketchell noted. 

    According to him, Schwarzenegger’s focus is on using his platform to bring some sensibility and coherency to Washington by fighting for redistricting reform.

    Earlier Schwarzenegger criticized Trump’s first executive order temporarily barring citizens from seven Middle-Eastern countries from entering the US and asked him to “swap jobs”. Trump, in turn, blamed Schwarzenegger, who took over for Trump as host of TV show “Celebrity Apprentice”, for poor rating of the show. He has repeatedly blasted Schwarzenegger tweeting he was fired from “Apprentice” due to poor performance.


