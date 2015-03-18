Armed Militants Attack Tunisian Parliament, Take Tourists Hostage

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armed militants disguised as soldiers attacked the Tunisian parliament and Bardo Museum, taking hundreds of tourists hostage. Fifteen tourists have been killed, and explosions were heard at the scene. Tunisian security forces eliminated the ISIL attackers and concluded the special operation.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the Islamic State jihadist group has taken the responsibility for the deadly attack in Tunisia.

At least 17 tourists were killed in a militant attack Wednesday in Tunisia’s capital Tunis. French, Spanish, English and Italian and a Tunisian are the Nationalities of the Victims, according to Mosaique FM. Previous reports put the death toll at 22.

One officer and several militants were killed during the special operation, radio Mosaique FM reported Wednesday.