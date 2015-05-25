Armed clash between ISIS and "Taliban" kills 20 people in Afghanistan

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ A skirmish occurred in "Taliban" movement militants and ISIS members in Afghanistan. Report informs that "Khaam Press" stated.

According to the report, at least 20 people were killed in an armed clash.

The representative of the Afghan army Razay Hanif said that the incident occurred in the province of Farah at night. He added that "Taliban" movement captured 12 militants of ISIS including 4 women. Police chief of Helmand province, Nabi Jan Mullahkhel ISIS and "Taliban" movement declared jihad against each other.

Skirmishes between the two terrorist groups' militants occurred in the past.