Argentina protest against pension reforms injuries over 160 people

© Rodrigo Abd/AP

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ More than 160 people were injured in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in clashes between police and protestors against pension reforms, Report informs citing foreign media.

It was noted that 162 people sought medical aid, over 80 of them were law enforcement officers.

In addition, it was reported that the police detained 81 people.

Demonstrators threw bottles, rocks and gasoline bombs, while police in riot gear responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and jets of water.