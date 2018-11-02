Argentina closes case against president over agreement with IMF

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The case against Argentine President Mauricio Macri, filed after a complaint of alleged abuse of power when signing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is finally closed, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

At the beginning of September, prosecutor Jorge Felipe Di Lello decided to file a complaint, having considered the complaint from the representative of the Argentine Popular Union party Claudio Lozano and considered the arguments presented in it to be "logical and trustworthy."

However, the judge who reviewed the file decided to write it off to the archive. The prosecutor general Herman Moldes could only resume the investigation, for which he was required to appeal this decision. Moldes abstained from the appeal.

At the end of June IMF Executive Board Approved $50 billion Stand-By Arrangement for Argentina.

Notably, a difficult financial situation has emerged in Argentina. The Central Bank of the country raised the level of the rate to a record value of 60% against the background of the depreciation of the peso. Since the beginning of the year, the Argentine currency has depreciated by more than 45% against dollar.