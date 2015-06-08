 Top
    ​Argentina: bus-trains crash injures at least 50 people

    According to incoming reports, suburban passenger train rammed locomotive

    Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Over 50 people injured after a crash involving a bus and two passenger trains at a railway crossing in a suburb of Argentine capital, Report informs citing Russian media.

    The accident happened at the Temperley railway station 21 km from Buenos Aires. According to incoming reports, suburban passenger train rammed locomotive. People suffered in the crash receive medical assistance.

    The circumstances of the accident are investigated.

