​Araqchi: US and Iran's talks on nuclear program are held in a good atmosphere

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ United States and Iran's negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program are held in a good atmosphere. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

'The atmosphere at the talks is good', stated Mr. Araqchi.

Earlier in his interview with Reuters, the US President Barack Obama said that the final agreement on Iran's nuclear program is possible if Tehran suspends its nuclear program to least 10 years. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described the statements of the US president as a part of an advertising campaign aimed at an American audience.