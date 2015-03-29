Arab League countries are in favor of continuation of military operations in Yemen

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Arab leaders gathered for a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, spoke in favor of the continuation of military operations in Yemen.

Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti Agency, said the Secretary General of the Arab League, Nabil al-Arabi after the meeting.

"The military operations in Yemen will continue up to retreating the occupied cities from all Huthis and surrendering of weapons", he stressed.

The international coalition with the participation of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries at the request of President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi in Yemen started military operation "Storm of resolve" on March 19 against Huthis, controlling mainly the western and northern parts of Yemen.