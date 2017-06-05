Arab countries accused Qatar of supporting Al-Qaeda and ISIS

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ A coalition led by Saudi Arabia, formed to fight insurgents in Yemen, accused Qatar of supporting the terrorist organizations of Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, Report informs, citing Al Arabiya. Based on this, the coalition suspended Qatar's participation in the Yemeni operation

Earlier, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates declared about the break of diplomatic relations with Qatar.Air and sea communications are suspended with Doha.

The Arab countries accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the situation in the region.Egypt, in particular, said that Doha supports the "Muslim Brotherhood".