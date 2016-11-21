 Top
    Arab coalition announces end of Yemen ceasefire

    Ahmed Assiri: There is no respect, only violations of truce

    Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Spokesperson of Arab coalition headed by Saudi Arabia, Major General Ahmed Assiri announced end of ceasefire in Yemen.

    Report informs, referring to RIA Novosti, he told that ceasefire will not be extended.

    “There is no respect, only violations of truce. There had not been any orders to extend the cease-fire”, A. Assiri told in his statement to Al-Jazeera TV.

    Notably, 48-hour truce in Yemen conflict was announced by Arab coalition on November 19. 

