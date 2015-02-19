Apple still is the most expensive brand in world

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ British company Brand Finance has published an annual list of the 500 most expensive brands.

Report informs, American corporation Apple won the first place for the fourth time in a row

Brand Apple is estimated at 128 bln dollars.

The cost of the 5 most expensive brands this year compared with last year increased by 12.3% amounting to 413.4 billion dollars. Last year the figure was 368 billion dollars.This year, the cost of the Apple brand had grown by 23%.

In the second place was placed trademark of Samsung, which lost 46,5 bln dollars to Apple.In third place in the list located company Google (76,6 bln dolars), the fourth - Microsoft (67 bln dollars), and the fifth - Verizon (59,8 bln dollars).