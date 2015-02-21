Apartment tower fire in Dubai is put out - UPDATED

Baku.21 February. REPORT.AZ/ One of the world’s tallest residential towers caught fire early Saturday in Dubai, sending bright yellow flames several stories high, but there were no reports of casualties, Report informs citing foreign media.

According to information, the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 86-story Torch tower on the northeastern end of the densely populated Marina district, which is packed with multistory skyscrapers. Debris from the fire cluttered nearby streets after the blaze appeared to be extinguished. High winds whipped through the area.

The civil defense officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

The police blocked off areas around the building, which still had power. Lights were on in many of the apartments inside. Multiple fire trucks and police vehicles were on the scene.

Residents of at least one neighboring tower were told to evacuate as a precaution because of strong winds, but they were later allowed back inside.

The Marina area is home to dozens of towering apartment blocks and hotels, many of them built over the past decade. The apartments are popular with Dubai’s large number of expatriate professionals.

Two residents said they were told that the fire started around the 52nd floor. Flaming material falling from the initial fire then set a lower part of the building ablaze, they said.