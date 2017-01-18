Antonio Tajani elected new president of European Parliament

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Italian conservative Antonio Tajani has been elected the new president of the European Parliament.

Report informs citing the Reuters.

Mr Tajani secured 351 votes, against 282 for Mr Pittella, a socialist. The contest ran to the maximum four rounds.

He was one of the fourteen vice-presidents of the European Parliament and the European Commissioner for Industry and Entrepreneurship, and was also one of the vice-presidents of the European Commission.