 Top
    Close photo mode

    Antonio Tajani elected new president of European Parliament

    Mr Tajani secured 351 votes, against 282 for Mr Pittella

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Italian conservative Antonio Tajani has been elected the new president of the European Parliament.

    Report informs citing the Reuters.

    Mr Tajani secured 351 votes, against 282 for Mr Pittella, a socialist. The contest ran to the maximum four rounds.

    He was one of the fourteen vice-presidents of the European Parliament and the European Commissioner for Industry and Entrepreneurship, and was also one of the vice-presidents of the European Commission.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi