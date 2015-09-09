Anti-Virus creator John McAfee runs for U.S. President

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Computer anti-virus creator John McAfee, the self-described "eccentric millionaire"-turned-fugitive from Belize, filed paperwork Tuesday to run for president of the United States as a third-party candidate.

Report informs citing the NBC News.

"I am founding a new party yet to be announced," McAfee, who turns 70 next week, said in a statement of candidacy filed with the Federal Election Commission, which was first reported by the political newspaper The Hill. A campaign website soon appeared.

Details on the new party could come as early as Wednesday, when McAfee - who's no longer associated with the software that bears his name - has promised an "official announcement."