    Anti-Virus creator John McAfee runs for U.S. President

    To date, more than two dozen politicians joined struggle for the presidency of the United States

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Computer anti-virus creator John McAfee, the self-described "eccentric millionaire"-turned-fugitive from Belize, filed paperwork Tuesday to run for president of the United States as a third-party candidate. 

    Report informs citing the NBC News.

    "I am founding a new party yet to be announced," McAfee, who turns 70 next week, said in a statement of candidacy filed with the Federal Election Commission, which was first reported by the political newspaper The Hill. A campaign website soon appeared.

    Details on the new party could come as early as Wednesday, when McAfee - who's no longer associated with the software that bears his name - has promised an "official announcement."

