Anti-terror opeations in Afghanistan: 151 militants killed

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ 151 militants have been killed and 107 others injured in clashes in eastern Afghanistan’s Kunar province over the past ten days, 100 militants injured.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, four Afghan troops were also killed and 11 others were injured, provincial police chief Abdul Habib Sayed Kheli said. Kheli said militants also beheaded two tribal elders in the area.

Nearly 1,000 Afghan and foreign militants launched an attack on Dangam district allegedly to punish locals in the area for rising up against them. Around 40 houses were also set ablaze in the area, Kheli added.

Fresh fighting flared up between Afghan troops and hundreds of Taliban fighters over the last ten days when security forces arrived at the scene to ease pressure on the locals in the district. The main battle in the area was now over as international forces pounded militant posts and hideouts in airstrikes, however, sporadic fighting was still continuing.

“The anti-insurgent operation in the district coordinated with airstrikes of international coalition force had a positive impact on the operation that could guarantee success of the Afghan forces”, said Kheli.