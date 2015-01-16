Anti-Charlie Hebdo protest at French Consulate in Karachi: 2 injured

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistani police in the southern city of Karachi have clashed with hundreds of protesters at rallies to condemn caricatures of the prophet Muhammad. The protesters were trying to storm the French consulate, Report informs citing ITAR-TASS.

About 200 protesters clashed on Friday with Pakistan police outside the French consulate in Karachi, after a demonstration against the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo turned violent.

At least three people were injured when police fired bullets at the crowd and used water cannon.

A photographer with French news agency AFP is among the injured, a senior police officer in southern Karachi confirmed. But he appeared to be out of danger following surgery.

"AFP photographer Asif Hasan suffered wounds resulting from gunshots fired by protesters - police have not opened fire," Abdul Khalique Shaikh said.

The protesters, who belong to the student wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami religious party, threw stones at police and fired shots after security forces used water cannon and tear gas. Pakistani Islamic political organization is holding nationwide rallies against the depiction of the Prophet Muhammad by the French satirical weekly.

After the clashes, the protesters, mainly students, retreated to a nearby area but refused to leave, as police blocked access to the French consulate.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the cartoons, which many Muslim considered offensive.