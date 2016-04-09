Anti-Cameron protests hit London

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Protesters have gathered in front of UK Prime Minister David Cameron’s 10 Downing Street residence in London to call for his resignation, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

“Cameron must go!” and “Tories out!” read the placards held by the demonstrators, RUPTLY’s live feed showed. A huge paper pig was erected by the protesters, with Cameron’s image pinned to its face.

Cameron came clean about his tax affairs on Thursday evening, admitting that between 1997 and 2010 he and his wife, Samantha Cameron, owned shares in his father’s Blairmore Investment Trus.

Cameron said he sold the shares for around £30,000 (US$42,000) in 2010, four months before becoming Prime Minister.

On Saturday Cameron said that this week wasn’t great. “I know that I should have handled this better, I could have handled this better. I know there are lessons to learn and I will learn them.”