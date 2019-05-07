Another training camp of bombers found in Sri Lanka

A training camp of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) in Blackpool, Nuwara Eliya has been raided by Nuwara Eliya Police and Sri Lanka Army, yesterday. Report informs citing the Adaderana portal.

The camp has been discovered on information revealed during the interrogation of a person arrested in the Sainthamaurdu area in Kalmunai, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, 38 persons had received training at this camp and Zahran Hashim –alleged ringleader behind the Easter Day attacks –had also participated in the training. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the final rehearsals of the Easter Day attacks were conducted on the 17th of April with the participation of Zahran.

The camp had been conducted at a two-storied building in front of a major leading school in Blackpool, Nuwara Eliya, rented out on a short-term basis.

The owner of the house and two other Blackpool residents who provided facilities to the house have been apprehended by the police.

Joint investigations on the matter are carried out by the Nuwara Eliya Police and the Army.