Another powerful earthquake hits Italy

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ New powerful earthquake hits Central Italy at 01:35 (04:35 Baku time) on Thursday, underground tremors were felt in Rome.

Report informs, according to data released by National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of Italy (Ingv), epicenter of earthquake with 4.8 magnitude was Macerata province. Information about victims to be reported.

United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports on 5.0 earthquake 4 kilometers to south-west from Pieve Torino.